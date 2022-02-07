Energizer Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.09, revenue of $846.3M beats by $34.21M
Feb. 07, 2022 7:01 AM ETEnergizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Energizer press release (NYSE:ENR): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $846.3M (-0.3% Y/Y) beats by $34.21M.
- Shares +5.86% PM.
- Outlook FY22:The company is maintaining previously communicated full year outlook ranges for Net sales of roughly flat(consensus of $3.02B), Adjusted earnings per share of $3.00 to $3.30 (consensus $3.24)and Adjusted EBITDA of $560 million to $590 million. The current operating environment remains very volatile and we will remain focused on offsetting headwinds through additional pricing and cost reduction opportunities as we continue throughout fiscal 2022.