The Biden administration is considering a proposal from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to allow the company to accept and trade Venezuelan oil cargoes to recoup unpaid debt, Reuters reports.

Chevron representatives have held at least one high-level meeting with U.S. diplomats along with Venezuelan opposition envoys, according to the report.

Venezuela owes hundreds of millions of dollars to Chevron, the last U.S. oil major with staff in the country, from its joint ventures.

Chevron is asking the U.S. to reinstate trading privileges it enjoyed until mid-2020 that allowed it to trade 1M-2M barrels per month of Venezuelan crude; Bloomberg issued a similar report last week.

Uncertainty over Venezuela's oil industry led Chevron to write off its total $2.6B investment in the country in 2020.