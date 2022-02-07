Fiserv agrees to acquire remaining ownership interest of Finxact for $650M
Feb. 07, 2022 7:03 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Finxact, developer of the cloud-native banking solution that is powering digital transformation throughout the financial services sector.
- Fiserv was an early investor in Finxact and, under the terms, Fiserv will acquire the remaining ownership interest for ~$650M.
- The Finxact digital banking technology to accelerate innovation across the payment and financial services solutions spectrum for fintechs and financial institutions of all sizes.
- The transaction is subject to customary approvals and closing conditions and is expected to close later this year.