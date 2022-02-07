Looking to deter aggressive flight behavior that has surged during the pandemic, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to put convicted unruly travelers on a national "no-fly" list. The decision would "help prevent future incidents and serve as a strong symbol of the consequences of not complying with crew member instructions on commercial aircraft," CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. The request also comes as carriers like Southwest (NYSE:LUV) look to resume alcohol sales aboard flights later this month.

Flashback: Delta already reached out to other airlines in September about sharing "internal lists of unruly passengers" to further protect airline employees across the industry. "A list of banned customers doesn't work as well if that customer can fly with another airline," Kristen Manion Taylor, Delta's senior vice president of in-flight service, wrote at the time. However, airlines' banned passenger lists are separate from the federal no-fly list, which is managed by the FBI's Terrorist Screening Center.

With an increasing number of disruptive incidents taking place in the skies (and on the tarmac), the FAA also signed a "zero tolerance" order last year against unruly travelers. Under the stricter policy, the agency said it would not address cases with warnings or counseling, but would rather immediately pursue legal enforcement action against any passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with airline crew members.

By the numbers: In 2021, the FAA recorded nearly 6,000 cases of disorderly and disruptive behavior, 72% of them related to disputes over mask compliance (enforcement actions were initiated in 350 of those cases). So far this year, the FAA logged 323 reports of unruly passengers.