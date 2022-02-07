Genesco board approves $100M increase to its existing share repurchase program

Feb. 07, 2022 7:04 AM ETGenesco Inc. (GCO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) board authorized a $100M increase to its existing $100M share repurchase authorization.
  • Under the existing program announced in September 2019, the company has repurchased ~1.72M shares at total cost of ~$99M at an average price of $57.49/share; this leaves remaining authorization of $1M in the program.
  • During Q4 of FY22, the company repurchased ~840K shares for a total cost of ~$52.2M at an average price of $62.22/share; FY22 repurchases total ~1.36M shares at total cost of ~$82.8M at an average price of $60.88/share.
  • So far in FY23, the company has repurchased ~93K shares for a total cost of ~$5.8M, at an average price of $63.05/share.
