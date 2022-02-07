Ceragon launches disaggregated cell site gateway IP-50FX
Feb. 07, 2022 7:09 AM ETCeragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) said its IP-50FX Disaggregated Cell Site Gateway (DCSG) solution is available for sale and deployment.
- The company said the IP-50FX uses best-of-breed software and hardware to integrate two essential cell site elements into a single scalable product: a cell site router and a radio indoor unit.
- "The release of this unique DCSG solution is sure to impact the market by providing a better solution for cell sites at a much lower cost. It eliminates vendor lock-in to support true open networking and brings together the best of two worlds in 5G mobile networking – Routing and Wireless Transport," said Ceragon Networks CEO Doron Arazi.