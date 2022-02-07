Bumble announces its first acquisition of popular gen Z dating app Fruitz
Feb. 07, 2022 7:19 AM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is acquiring Fruitz, one of the dating apps in Europe. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Fruitz launched in 2017 co-founded by Julian Kabab (CEO), Fabrice Bascoulergue (CTO), and Arnaud Ruols (CFO) has seen rapid growth across France, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, and Canada.
- The dating app is particularly popular with Gen Z, a growing segment of online dating consumers.
- This is Bumble Inc.’s first acquisition, in support of its mission of creating a world where all relationships are healthy and equitable.
- This acquisition will complement Bumble and Badoo apps.
- The founders and Fruitz team will be staying on and leading the app within Bumble Inc.
- It is almost a year since Bumble went public after pricing IPO at $43 and opened at 80% above the IPO price at $76. The stock is trading much below at $27.66 currently.