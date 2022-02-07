Bumble announces its first acquisition of popular gen Z dating app Fruitz

Feb. 07, 2022 7:19 AM ETBumble Inc. (BMBL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Bumble Presents: Empowering Connections

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is acquiring Fruitz, one of the dating apps in Europe. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Fruitz launched in 2017 co-founded by Julian Kabab (CEO), Fabrice Bascoulergue (CTO), and Arnaud Ruols (CFO) has seen rapid growth across France, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, and Canada.
  • The dating app is particularly popular with Gen Z, a growing segment of online dating consumers.
  • This is Bumble Inc.’s first acquisition, in support of its mission of creating a world where all relationships are healthy and equitable.
  • This acquisition will complement Bumble and Badoo apps.
  • The founders and Fruitz team will be staying on and leading the app within Bumble Inc.
  • It is almost a year since Bumble went public after pricing IPO at $43 and opened at 80% above the IPO price at $76. The stock is trading much below at $27.66 currently.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.