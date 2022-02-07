Banxa reports 337% growth in December transaction volume
Feb. 07, 2022 7:20 AM ETBanxa Holdings Inc. (BNXAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Banxa (OTCQX:BNXAF) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry reported a 337% Y/Y increase for December 2021, with a total transaction value of $131M.
- The record volume was reached as the company processed 7K+ transactions daily; it expanded partner ecosystem with 14 new partnerships signed in December, including leading businesses Ledger, Bitget, zkSync and gmx.io.
- The company also added 18 new coins to its service, including Ethereum Classic, Cardano, Solana, Sushi, Uniswap and Wrapped Bitcoin.
- It has also entered into an unsecured working capital loan facility for supporting the business during times of significant transaction volume growth.
- Global Internet Ventures, its subsidiary, entered into a Master Loan Agreement with Maple Finance Protocol wherein the latter will provide the former with a unsecured revolving credit facility with principal sum of up to $5M denominated in USD Coin stablecoin cryptocurrency.