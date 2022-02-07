Banxa reports 337% growth in December transaction volume

Feb. 07, 2022 7:20 AM ETBanxa Holdings Inc. (BNXAF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Banxa (OTCQX:BNXAF) and RegTech platform for the digital assets industry reported a 337% Y/Y increase for December 2021, with a total transaction value of $131M.
  • The record volume was reached as the company processed 7K+ transactions daily; it expanded partner ecosystem with 14 new partnerships signed in December, including leading businesses Ledger, Bitget, zkSync and gmx.io.
  • The company also added 18 new coins to its service, including Ethereum Classic, Cardano, Solana, Sushi, Uniswap and Wrapped Bitcoin.
  • It has also entered into an unsecured working capital loan facility for supporting the business during times of significant transaction volume growth.
  • Global Internet Ventures, its subsidiary, entered into a Master Loan Agreement with Maple Finance Protocol wherein the latter will provide the former with a unsecured revolving credit facility with principal sum of up to $5M denominated in USD Coin stablecoin cryptocurrency.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.