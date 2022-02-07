Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) is trading ~5% lower in the pre-market after the medical equipment company reported lower than expected financials for Q4 2021 and projected its 2022 guidance below Street forecasts.

The quarterly net sales dropped ~2% YoY to ~$2.0B with contractions across all business segments. Net sales of knee products and hip products fell ~1% YoY and ~5% YoY to $720.1M and $480.7M, respectively.

Geographically, the net sales from the Americas and the Asia Pacific region contracted by ~2% YoY and ~21% YoY to $1.3B and $308.8M while the EMEA sales grew ~14% YoY to $464M.

CEO Bryan Hanson attributed the underperformance to the impact of COVID-19 on hospital procedures.

"As we expected, the ongoing COVID pandemic continued to pressure our business in Q4. The quarter was particularly impacted throughout December due to hospital staffing shortages and the Omicron variant surge worldwide," he said ahead of the earnings call at 8:30 a.m. today.

In terms of the bottom line, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) has reported a loss for the first time in five quarters as the net loss for Q4 2021 stood at $83.9M compared to $333.8M in the prior-year period.

For 2022, the company projects (4.0)% - 0.0% YoY change for revenue and $6.40 - $6.80 adj. diluted EPS, while the consensus indicates ~3% YoY growth and $7.92 earnings per share currently.