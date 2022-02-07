UBS, Mitsubishi weigh sale of real estate venture, may seek $1.7B - Bloomberg

Feb. 07, 2022 7:24 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS), MSBHF, MUFGUSBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • UBS's (NYSE:UBS) asset management arm and Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF) are considering selling their real estate management joint venture for ~JPY 200B ($1.7B), Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:MUFG) Trust & Banking is among the possible buyers of the firm called Mitsubishi Corp. UBS Realty, the people said.
  • The joint venture, which manages assets for Japanese real estate investment trusts, is 51% owned by the Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) group of companies, with UBS (UBS) Asset Management owning the rest.
  • Talks with Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Trust are continuing, and no agreement has been reached yet. And the companies may seek for other acquirers, the people told Bloomberg.
  • Last September, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) acquired MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) for ~$5.5B in cash and stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.