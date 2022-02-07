UBS, Mitsubishi weigh sale of real estate venture, may seek $1.7B - Bloomberg
Feb. 07, 2022 7:24 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS), MSBHF, MUFGUSBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- UBS's (NYSE:UBS) asset management arm and Mitsubishi Corp. (OTCPK:MSBHF) are considering selling their real estate management joint venture for ~JPY 200B ($1.7B), Bloomberg reports, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
- Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:MUFG) Trust & Banking is among the possible buyers of the firm called Mitsubishi Corp. UBS Realty, the people said.
- The joint venture, which manages assets for Japanese real estate investment trusts, is 51% owned by the Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHF) group of companies, with UBS (UBS) Asset Management owning the rest.
- Talks with Mitsubishi UFJ (MUFG) Trust are continuing, and no agreement has been reached yet. And the companies may seek for other acquirers, the people told Bloomberg.
- Last September, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) acquired MUFG Union Bank's core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) for ~$5.5B in cash and stock.