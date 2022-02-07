ViiV Healthcare to report new data for long-acting HIV therapies
Feb. 07, 2022 7:26 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), GSKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ViiV Healthcare will present data related to its HIV treatment and prevention portfolio at the the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections (CROI 2022), being held virtually Feb. 12- Feb. 16.
- ViiV — which is majority-owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi as shareholders — said it will present data showing further evidence for the long-acting regimen of Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) administered every two months, including ATLAS-2M 152-week efficacy and safety findings for treating HIV-1 in virologically suppressed adults, which builds upon previous 96-week efficacy and safety data.
- Data demonstrating further evidence for the 2-drug regimen Dovato (dolutegravir/lamivudine), including an analysis of long-term 144-week efficacy findings from the TANGO study, which evaluated virologic response in participants receiving dolutegravir/lamivudine versus tenofovir alafenamide (TAF) based regimens.
- The company said data will be presented from week 48 findings from the SALSA study that evaluated the proportion of baseline participant samples with archived resistance and metabolic health findings for the 2-drug regimen.
- “The data to be presented at CROI includes study results of up to three years that reinforce the long-term efficacy and safety data of our long-acting medicines and 2-drug regimens," said Kimberly Smith, head of research & development at ViiV Healthcare.