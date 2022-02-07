Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) announced on Monday that instead of splitting into three companies, it would split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other focused on devices and storage.

According to a statement, Toshiba said the decision to split into two companies "reflects the open and robust conversations we have had with shareholders and other relevant parties."

In November, it was reported that 3Dinvestment Partners, which has a 7.6% stake in the company, opposed the company splitting into three separate companies, as it believed the proposed breakup was "extremely unlikely" to resolve any of Toshiba's current problems and was "very likely to create three underperforming companies in the image of today's Toshiba."

The infrastructure company, known as Infrastructure Service Co., will be made up of Toshiba’s Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Digital Solutions and Battery businesses, as well as its stake in KHC.

Toshiba said the infrastructure company will have ¥1.52 trillion ($13.2 billion) in fiscal 2021, growing at an annual rate of 5.3% and reach ¥1.87 trillion by 2025.

In addition, Toshiba said it would "immediately monetize its shares in KHC to the extent which is practically possible to conduct."

The device company, which includes Toshiba's semiconductors business, along with high-capacity hard disk drives for data centers and semiconductor manufacturing equipment, is expected to have ¥860 billion ($7.48 billion) in net sales in FY2021 and reach ¥1.01 trillion by 2025.

As part of the restructuring, Toshiba sold its stake in the Toshiba Carrier air conditioning joint venture for ~¥100B ($869M); the deal will reduce Toshiba's stake in the company to 5%.

Two other major non-core assets were identified, including its Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation and Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation and will look to sell them off in the future.

Toshiba shares closed down nearly 1.5% on Friday to close at $41.50.

“After further engaging with key stakeholders and completing the additional analysis, we determined that separating Toshiba into two standalone companies and divesting certain non-core assets is in the best long-term interests of our Company and its shareholders, customers, business partners and employees," Satoshi Tsunakawa, Interim Chairperson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Toshiba, said in a statement.

"The refined strategic reorganization plan creates two distinctive companies that are well-positioned to take advantage of their unique strengths and business cycles. We will be able to deliver these benefits while providing a clearer path to completion, reducing the associated costs, maintaining tax-free status and keeping to our stated timeframe of completing the spin-off in the second half of FY2023.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Toshiba would spend $870 million on a new semiconductor fab plant in Japan, with the plant up and running by March 2025.