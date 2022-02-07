Linde expands existing agreement with Celanese LIN CE

Feb. 07, 2022

  • Linde (NYSE:LIN) is down 1% premarket after the firm expanded its existing agreement with Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, and will begin supplying carbon dioxide and hydrogen to the Celanese manufacturing facility in Clear Lake, Texas.
  • Under the terms, Linde will now also supply carbon dioxide captured in its nearby carbon monoxide production facility.
  • Celanese will use the carbon dioxide, plus hydrogen, as an alternative feedstock to produce methanol with a significantly lower carbon intensity in their Fairway Methanol LLC joint venture.
  • By using the carbon dioxide captured from Linde's facility, the hydrogen supplied by Linde will also have a lower carbon intensity.
  • Supply is expected to commence in the first half of 2023.
