Linde expands existing agreement with Celanese LIN CE
Feb. 07, 2022 7:32 AM ETLinde plc (LIN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Linde (NYSE:LIN) is down 1% premarket after the firm expanded its existing agreement with Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company, and will begin supplying carbon dioxide and hydrogen to the Celanese manufacturing facility in Clear Lake, Texas.
- Under the terms, Linde will now also supply carbon dioxide captured in its nearby carbon monoxide production facility.
- Celanese will use the carbon dioxide, plus hydrogen, as an alternative feedstock to produce methanol with a significantly lower carbon intensity in their Fairway Methanol LLC joint venture.
- By using the carbon dioxide captured from Linde's facility, the hydrogen supplied by Linde will also have a lower carbon intensity.
- Supply is expected to commence in the first half of 2023.