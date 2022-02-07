Tyson Foods Non-GAAP EPS of $2.87 beats by $0.94, revenue of $12.93B beats by $760M
Feb. 07, 2022 7:34 AM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tyson Foods press release (NYSE:TSN): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.87 beats by $0.94.
- Revenue of $12.93B (+23.6% Y/Y) beats by $760M.
- Shares +2.7% PM.
- The company repurchased 4.2M shares for $348M.
- The company expects sales to be at the upper end of $49B to $51B in FY2022 vs. consensus of $50.39B.
- Beginning in FY2022, the company launched a new productivity program, which is designed to drive a better, faster and more agile organization that is supported by a culture of continuous improvement and faster decision making. The company is targeting $1B in productivity savings by the end of fiscal 2024 and $300M to $400M in FY2022, relative to a fiscal 2021 cost baseline. The company is currently on track to achieve planned productivity savings for FY2022.