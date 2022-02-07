Chinese steel and iron ore futures jump to five-month highs after the week-long Lunar New Year break, and state planners said over the weekend that authorities should bring forward infrastructure investment.

The government said aims to "significantly increase" mines' iron ore production and increase utilization of steel scrap; its statement said more than 80% of steel capacity should complete ultra-low emissions reform by 2025, and the industry's carbon emissions should peak before 2030.

Potentially relevant tickers include RIO, BHP, VALE, OTCQX:FSUMF, TECK, AA, CENX

According to Reuters, the most-active construction-used steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange for May delivery, rose as much as 2.4% before settling up 1.7% at 4,847 yuan/metric ton ($762.42), its highest since mid-October.

Boosted by steel prices, benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange increased 2.5% to 817 yuan/mt, the highest close since late August.

Also according to Reuters, the most-traded March aluminum contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading up 3% at 22,290 yuan/mt, after reaching as high as 22,335 yuan, the best level since October, earlier in the session.

Benchmark aluminum on the London Metal Exchange rose 1% at $3,105/mt after rising to its highest since mid-October at $3,135 earlier in the session, up 20% since mid-December.

Rio Tinto recently released a company report outlining a pervasive culture of bullying, harassment and racism at the miner.