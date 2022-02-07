Bruker launches timsTOF-based MALDI PharmaPulse system
Feb. 07, 2022 7:45 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) launched its timsTOF MALDI PharmaPulse (timsTOF MPP) system, for deep High-Throughput Screening (HTS) and uHTS based on label-free mass spectrometry.
- The company said the new timsTOF MPP is now the flagship of Bruker's MALDI PharmaPulse product family.
- As part of the timsTOF MPP solution, the new MALDI PharmaPulse 2023 software supports a broad range of HTS applications for drug discovery.
- "The timsTOF MPP is a major step towards higher efficiency in drug development as it reduces the need for orthogonal assays and technologies by its significantly higher HTS information content and, thus, further lowering of the false discovery rate (FDR)," said Meike Hamester, director of Label-free BioPharma Technologies at Bruker Daltonics.