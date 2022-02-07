Alvopetro Energy records uptick in January sales volume, raises natural gas price

  • Alvopetro Energy (OTCQX:ALVOF) has reported January sales volume of 2,509 boepd, including natural gas sales of 14.4 mmcfpd.
  • That represents a 2% sequential increase from company's December average daily sales.
  • Also, the company has increased its natural gas price under the long-term gas sales agreement by 48% to $10.94/mcf, effective from Feb.1 to July 31, 2022.
  • Alvopetro expects to have its 183-1 well in the Murucututu/Gomo field online near the end of Q1 2022.
  • Earlier, Alvopetro Energy announces Dec sales volumes of 2,457 boepd
