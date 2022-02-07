Clarivate board approves $1B in share repurchase program
Feb. 07, 2022 7:57 AM ETClarivate Plc (CLVT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) trades 1.4% higher premarket after its board approved the purchase of up to $1B of its shares to be executed through Dec.31, 2023.
- The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.3125/share on its 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable in cash on Mar.1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb.15, 2022.
- The repurchase program, which replaces the repurchase program earlier announced in August 2021, is expected to commence post the FY21 financial results.
- It expects to fund the purchases with cash on hand.
- YTD, the stock lost 37.1%.