Clarivate board approves $1B in share repurchase program

  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) trades 1.4% higher premarket after its board approved the purchase of up to $1B of its shares to be executed through Dec.31, 2023.
  • The board also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.3125/share on its 5.25% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shares, payable in cash on Mar.1, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb.15, 2022.
  • The repurchase program, which replaces the repurchase program earlier announced in August 2021, is expected to commence post the FY21 financial results.
  • It expects to fund the purchases with cash on hand.
  • YTD, the stock lost 37.1%.
