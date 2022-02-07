JPM previews Cenovus and PBF earnings
Feb. 07, 2022 7:58 AM ETPBF Energy Inc. (PBF), CVEXOM, SHEL, COP, CVXBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Phil Gresh at J.P. Morgan previews earnings for Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) and PBF (NYSE:PBF) this week, sees upside at Cenovus and in-line results from PBF.
- Cenovus prints Tuesday, pre-market, and Phil thinks the market will focus on ending net-debt balances -- with the company targeting $8B-10B of net debt, Phil sees a $9.3B balance allowing management to lift the dividend and accelerate buybacks.
- PBF releases results Wednesday, pre-market, and Phil thinks strong refining EBITDA is well understood by the market, though flattered by one-time tailwinds (RINs, etc.) -- the stock is up 41% quarter-to-date.
- So far this earnings season, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) reacted positively after posting strong cash flow, while Conoco (NYSE:COP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) both traded sideways-to-lower after flagging macro risks on the calls.