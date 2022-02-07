JPM previews Cenovus and PBF earnings

On the packing box with a bow-tie the inscription - Coming Events

Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phil Gresh at J.P. Morgan previews earnings for Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) and PBF (NYSE:PBF) this week, sees upside at Cenovus and in-line results from PBF.
  • Cenovus prints Tuesday, pre-market, and Phil thinks the market will focus on ending net-debt balances -- with the company targeting $8B-10B of net debt, Phil sees a $9.3B balance allowing management to lift the dividend and accelerate buybacks.
  • PBF releases results Wednesday, pre-market, and Phil thinks strong refining EBITDA is well understood by the market, though flattered by one-time tailwinds (RINs, etc.) -- the stock is up 41% quarter-to-date.
  • So far this earnings season, Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL) reacted positively after posting strong cash flow, while Conoco (NYSE:COP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) both traded sideways-to-lower after flagging macro risks on the calls.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.