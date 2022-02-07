Reporting data from a biomarker analysis of its Phase 2 trial for EDP1815 in patients with psoriasis, Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) said that there was a statistically significant reduction in the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines following the oral treatment.

The blood samples of 96 patients were analyzed after the treatment with EDP1815 or placebo in the double-blind, trial which involves 249 patients with mild and moderate psoriasis.

According to the company, the release of cytokines, IL-6, IL-8, and TNF declined with p values at p=0.0003, p=0.0007, and p=0.0037, respectively.

“Our accumulating clinical results, today’s data showing mechanisms of inflammation resolution in patients, and the safety and tolerability results observed with EDP1815, combine for an attractive probability of success for EDP1815 and Evelo’s pipeline of SINTAX medicines,” CEO Simba Gill noted.

In a previous announcement, the company had disclosed data from the mid-stage trial indicating a statistically significant reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score following the treatment.