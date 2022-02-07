Gates Industrial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.11, revenue of $815.6M in-line
Feb. 07, 2022 8:03 AM ETGates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Gates Industrial press release (NYSE:GTES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.31 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $815.6M (+2.7% Y/Y) in-line.
- The company is introducing its FY2022 outlook, with core revenue expected to grow in the range of 5% to 9% vs. consensus growth of 6.4%; Adjusted EBITDA expected in the range of $755M to $805M; adjusted EPS to be between $1.20 to $1.30 vs. consensus of $1.42.
- The company expects total capital expenditures in the range of $100M to $12M and Free Cash Flow Conversion to be greater than 90% of Adjusted net income.