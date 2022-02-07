NAPCO Security GAAP EPS of $0.03, revenue of $33.41M
Feb. 07, 2022 8:06 AM ETNapco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NAPCO Security press release (NASDAQ:NSSC): FQ2 GAAP EPS of $0.03.
- Revenue of $33.41M (+22.8% Y/Y).
- Recurring service revenue increased 35% to $11M.
- Richard Soloway, Chairman and President, commented, "Our fundamental strategy is to provide seamless security solutions for our customers and to continue to grow recurring revenue with both existing products as well as new ones, such as the unique to the industry Air Access products, which should generate a new stream of recurring revenue from the locking and access control segments of our business. Now, all segments of our business will be in position to generate recurring revenue. We continue to remain focused on generating strong revenue growth as well as increased profitability for the balance of fiscal 2022 and beyond."