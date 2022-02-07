Bitcoin regains $42K as cryptocurrencies find some strength

Chinnapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) rises breaks above $42K for the first time in two weeks, signaling that investors are willing to take on some risk. At the same time, Nasdaq, S&P, and Dow futures are all in positive territory at 8:04 AM ET.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is up ~2.5% over the past 24 hours to ~$42.7K, its highest level since Jan. 17. The world's largest crypto by market cap rises above its 10-day simple moving average but is still underwater for 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day SMAs.

Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at digital asset broker, GlobalBlock, said bitcoin (BTC-USD) faces strong resistance at $44K-$45K, as uncertainty in the stock market remains.

Ether (ETH-USD) also rose more than 2% in the last 24 hours, breaching $3K. It, too, has exceeded its 10-day SMA, while trailing on other time horizons.

Most other cryptocurrencies also rose — meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) climbed 23%, XRP (XRP-USD) gained 16% to $0.77, Cardano (ADA-USD) rose 5.0%, Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) is up 6.6%.

See also, Most crypto miners' bitcoin production grew in January as network difficulty hits new high

