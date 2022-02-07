GOL and American Airlines sign definitive investment agreement
Feb. 07, 2022 8:06 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), GOLBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) trades 6.2% higher premarket after it entered into definitive arrangements through an investment agreement with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) for expansion of its commercial cooperation with the latter.
- The agreement also includes an equity investment of $200M by American in 22.2M newly issued preferred shares of GOL through a capital increase for a 5.2% participation in GOL's economic interest.
- All preferred shares holders, including in the form of ADRs, will be able to exercise their preemptive rights to subscribe newly issued shares proportionate to their shareholdings.
- The detailed terms and conditions of the capital increase are expected to be approved by the GOL board.