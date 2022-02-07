Origin Materials and Minafin Group in strategic pact to industrialize material

  • Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) and the Green Chemistry Division of the Minafin Group are entering into a strategic partnership to industrialize high-value specialty materials based on Origin's carbon-negative materials.
  • The partnership includes multiple collaboration areas and is an important milestone for bringing cost-competitive biobased products to the market, with applications in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, cosmetics and personal care, and automotive industries.
  • As part of the partnership, Minafin affiliate Pennakem aims to develop new technologies with Origin to further expand the market for Pennakem's biobased products.
  • Through this partnership, Origin aims to develop and industrialize additional high-value products based on its core technology platform, leveraging the proprietary technologies, manufacturing know-how and customer relationships of Minafin.
  • In addition, Minafin business unit EcoXtract is in discussions with Origin to commercialize its revolutionary biobased extraction process using sustainable carbon-negative materials produced by Origin.
  • The EcoXtract process efficiently extracts useful plant oils for food, cosmetics, and other applications.
  • Shares are up 3.53% PM.
