Origin Materials and Minafin Group in strategic pact to industrialize material
Feb. 07, 2022 Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN)
- Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) and the Green Chemistry Division of the Minafin Group are entering into a strategic partnership to industrialize high-value specialty materials based on Origin's carbon-negative materials.
- The partnership includes multiple collaboration areas and is an important milestone for bringing cost-competitive biobased products to the market, with applications in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, cosmetics and personal care, and automotive industries.
- As part of the partnership, Minafin affiliate Pennakem aims to develop new technologies with Origin to further expand the market for Pennakem's biobased products.
- Through this partnership, Origin aims to develop and industrialize additional high-value products based on its core technology platform, leveraging the proprietary technologies, manufacturing know-how and customer relationships of Minafin.
- In addition, Minafin business unit EcoXtract is in discussions with Origin to commercialize its revolutionary biobased extraction process using sustainable carbon-negative materials produced by Origin.
- The EcoXtract process efficiently extracts useful plant oils for food, cosmetics, and other applications.
- Shares are up 3.53% PM.