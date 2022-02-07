Golden Grail Technology to launch hemp-infused energy drink
Feb. 07, 2022 8:09 AM ETGolden Grail Technology Corp. (GOGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Golden Grail Technology (OTCPK:GOGY) announced Monday the launch of hemp-infused energy drink under the new brand - Scorpion Energy.
- The company has signed a 10 year worldwide licensing and distributing agreement for Scorpion Energy Drink.
- "Golden Grail strives to stay on trend and include product offerings that today's consumers want. We are very excited about our deal with Scorpion and we are working hard at developing a healthy hemp-infused energy formula to market under Scorpion. This brand will compliment Spider, our great tasting energy drink," said Golden Grail CEO Steven Hoffman.
- To note, the report reads as per the Brightfield Group research agency, ales of Hemp/CBD drinks are expected to hit $2.5B by 2025.
- Earlier, Golden Grail Tech launches its energy drink in Cayman Islands market