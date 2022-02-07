Software Effective Solutions acquires cannabis company MedCana
- Software Effective Solutions (OTCPK:SFWJ) acquired cannabis company MedCana.
- Software Effective said the acquisition of MedCana — which is located in Antioquia Valley, near Medellin, Columbia — will position it to become a leader in the Columbian Cannabis and CBD oil sectors.
- Software Effective bought 100% of the outstanding stock of MedCana in exchange for its 45M common shares.
- The Company also announces the appointment of Jose Gabriel Diaz to assume to role of Chief Executive Officer, and he will serve as Chairman of the Board for the Company moving forward. Appoints Jose Gabriel Diaz as New Chief Operating Officer and Director.