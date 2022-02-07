Axcella Therapeutics picks industry veteran for CFO role

  • Axcella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXLA) appointed Robert Crane as its new CFO; he has 35+ years of experience building therapeutics, diagnostics and medical device companies.
  • Post his role as a partner of the venture capital firm Montgomery Ventures, he has served as CFO and in senior leadership roles for a number of public and private life sciences companies.
  • "Later this year, the company expects to share clinical data that will further elucidate our potential to create a new treatment paradigm for complex diseases while simultaneously offering investors the opportunity for significant appreciation," Mr. Crane added.
