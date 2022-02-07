Brown & Brown to acquire wholesale insurance broker BdB
Feb. 07, 2022 8:14 AM ETBrown & Brown, Inc. (BRO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) agreed to acquire wholesale brokerage BdB Limited. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- BdB provides access to specialty insurance products for insurance professionals in both the U.K. and the European markets.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q2.
- The acquiree will continue to operate from current locations in London, Belgium and Italy, and under the leadership of Silvestro de Besi, Pierluigi Pezone, Peter Goff, Matteo Giuliani, David Colville, Martin Lunn, Steve Toye and Matthew Kendall.
- Meanwhile, shares of BRO edge higher by 0.7% in pre-market trading.
- Previously, (Jan. 3) Brown & Brown bought assets of Harco.