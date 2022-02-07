BofA is the most hawkish on Wall Street when it comes to forecasts for the fed funds rate, penciling in seven quarter-point hikes in 2022.

This jibes with the equity team's prediction for the S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) to close out the year at 4,600, they write in a note.

"The key risk to stocks from a Fed hiking cycle remains that which we pointed out in November: the Fed is embarking on a hiking cycle into an overvalued market," strategists Savita Subramanian, Jill Carey Hall and team said. "This ended poorly in the other instance we saw this, 1999."

"We maintain our year-end target of 4600 based on our five-factor framework incorporating valuation, sentiment, fundamentals and technical factors," they added. "Moreover, we believe that risks to equities would be greater if the Fed did nothing."

"Keep in mind that seven hikes doesn’t even get us to a 'neutral' rate by most estimates. A move to 1.75% on the fed funds rate this year is, in our economists’ view, entirely warranted. Moreover, the public to private sector liquidity hand-off pushed combined consumer/corporate cash to >$19T+, which would shift from generating no return to a healthier ~2ppt returns."

"What matters more for equity downside than a Fed hiking cycle?" they said. "Runaway inflation which would likely compress S&P 500 multiples and cut into corporate earnings. And if inflation moderates significantly, the Fed has signaled it will adapt its policy on a realtime basis."

Quantitative tightening and earnings matter more, they added.

"Fed fund rates have no significant relationship to US equity returns," they said. "What matters more is quantitative tightening, its effect on 10-yr yields (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) and, of course, earnings. But QT is likely to take center stage in 2022 given that Fed balance sheet increases have explained more of S&P 500 returns than earnings post GFC."

"Our liquidity framework suggests muted returns from here – 4600 on the S&P 500 by year end, and just +1.5%/yr over the next three years based on YoY Fed balance sheet change and +2.8%/yr based on rate of change. Additionally, we expect EPS growth to slow to 6.5% this year from 48% in 2021."

After last week's strong gain in nonfarm payrolls, the odds of a 50 basis point hike in March are rising.