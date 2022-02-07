Sharps Compliance acquires route based waste management firm in Kansas

  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) announced Monday the acquisition of a full-service route based waste solutions provider - Midwest Medical Waste - located in Kansas.
  • It comes at the purchase price of $4.25M, including 75% of cash component and 25% in SMED stock at pricing undisclosed.
  • "Our acquisition of Midwest Medical Waste of Kansas aligns well with our strategy to augment our organic growth initiatives with complementary acquisitions that increase our route density and extend our reach in the marketplace. Midwest Medical Waste has established a strong reputation as a customer focused medical waste management provider in Kansas," said Sharps President and CEO David P. Tusa.
  • Earlier (Jan. 26): Sharps Compliance GAAP EPS of $0.07 in-line, revenue of $18.78M beats by $0.79M
