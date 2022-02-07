Cathie Wood aims to capitalize on illiquid markets and private companies

Cathie Wood intends to launch the ARK Venture Fund aimed at illiquid markets and private companies. The move doubles down on Wood's innovation outlook despite the strategy getting hammered in the early part of 2022, as investors question the valuation of more speculative ventures.

The new fund will offer an opportunity to gain exposure to less liquid markets through an unlisted closed-end fund -- meaning that it will not trade as an ETF and will require participants to lock up their investment in an “interval fund” structure.

According to her latest U.S. Securities Exchange Commission filing, Wood’s new fund will provide exposure to disruptive technology-based companies similar to her flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Per the prospectus, it states: “The fund may invest, without limit, in privately placed or restricted securities, illiquid securities and securities in which no secondary market is readily available, including those of private companies.”

Market participants that are analyzing ARK’s fund should note that this is not a traditional ETF but rather an unlisted closed-end fund that is not designed as a trading vehicle due to its illiquid nature.

ARK’s filing states: “Unlike an investor in many closed-end funds, shareholders should not expect to be able to sell their shares regardless of how the fund performs. An investment in the fund is considered illiquid.”

The way liquidity will be provided will be through quarterly offers to repurchase a limited amount of the fund’s shares. As an “interval fund,” it will conduct quarterly repurchase offers between 5% and 25% of the fund’s outstanding shares of beneficial interest at net asset value.

The move, which will lock up investor capital by Wood, comes at an interesting time as her exchange traded funds find themselves down more than 20% to start off 2022.

The innovative issuer also recently dumped more than 11M shares of Skillz Inc.