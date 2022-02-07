Canntab inks contract to create Indigenous Opiate and Illicit Drug Crisis plan

  • Canntab Therapeutics (OTCQB:CTABF) signed an agreement with First Nations Growers GP to create an Indigenous Opiate and Illicit Drug Crisis Plan.
  • The plan will make Canntab's full suite of oral tablet products, which include a range of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) strengths, available to First Nations, Inuit and Indigenous communities and their members across Canada.
  • The plan includes Canntab providing direct online access through a First Nations specific web portal designed to service Indigenous communities, both on and off First Nations territories.
  • The agreement is for an initial one-year term, which is renewable, and provides for a cash fee of $30K for start-up costs and issuance of 1M warrants upon achievement of specified milestones and regulatory approval. Exercisable into one Canntab common share at $0.80/warrant for 24 months.
  • The plan will be lead by First Nations community leader Chief Adam Pawis of the Shawanaga First Nation.
