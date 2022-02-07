Hot Stocks: HAS, TSN rise on earnings; ZBH drops; SAVE signs merger deal with ULCC

Monday's pre-market trading saw another influx of corporate earnings. Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) both saw strength before the opening bell, thanks to the release of their respective financial figures.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) moved in the other direction on earnings news. The medical device maker dropped in pre-market action after announcing disappointing quarterly results and predicting a likely revenue decline for 2022.

In other news, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) rallied in pre-market trading after announcing a deal to be acquired by Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a transaction valued at $6.6B, including debt.

Gainers

Earnings at toy maker Hasbro (HAS) rose from last year, topping the expectations of market analysts. Revenue rose nearly 17% to reach $2.01B -- exceeding consensus by $140M.

Looking ahead, the company predicted revenue and operating profit growth in the low-single-digit range for 2022. Boosted by the quarterly update, HAS rose more than 1% in pre-market action.

Tyson Foods (TSN) also received a boost from strong earnings news. Shares rose nearly 5% after sailing past projections with its quarterly profit. The chicken producer exceeded forecasts with its revenue figure as well. The top line rose 24% from last year to reach $12.9B, surpassing consensus by more than $750M.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) represented another major gainer in pre-market trading, jumping more than 11% on a deal to be acquired. Frontier Airlines (ULCC) agreed to buy SAVE for $25.83 per share in cash and stock. The purchase price equates to $2.9B.

Under the deal, each SAVE share will be exchanged for 1.9126 shares of ULCC and $2.13 in cash. Including debt, the deal has a total value of $6.6B.

Decliner

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.95, falling short of analysts' consensus by $0.03. The top-line figure also missed projections, falling more than 2% to $2.04B.

The firm also issued a lackluster forecast for 2022, saying revenue for the year would be flat to down 4% compared to 2021. Hurt by the earnings news, ZBH dropped nearly 8% in pre-market trading.

