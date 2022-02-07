Hot Stocks: HAS, TSN rise on earnings; ZBH drops; SAVE signs merger deal with ULCC

Digitally enhanced shot of a graph showing the ups and downs shares on the stock market

shapecharge/iStock via Getty Images

Monday's pre-market trading saw another influx of corporate earnings. Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) both saw strength before the opening bell, thanks to the release of their respective financial figures.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) moved in the other direction on earnings news. The medical device maker dropped in pre-market action after announcing disappointing quarterly results and predicting a likely revenue decline for 2022.

In other news, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) rallied in pre-market trading after announcing a deal to be acquired by Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a transaction valued at $6.6B, including debt.

Gainers

Earnings at toy maker Hasbro (HAS) rose from last year, topping the expectations of market analysts. Revenue rose nearly 17% to reach $2.01B -- exceeding consensus by $140M.

Looking ahead, the company predicted revenue and operating profit growth in the low-single-digit range for 2022. Boosted by the quarterly update, HAS rose more than 1% in pre-market action.

Tyson Foods (TSN) also received a boost from strong earnings news. Shares rose nearly 5% after sailing past projections with its quarterly profit. The chicken producer exceeded forecasts with its revenue figure as well. The top line rose 24% from last year to reach $12.9B, surpassing consensus by more than $750M.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) represented another major gainer in pre-market trading, jumping more than 11% on a deal to be acquired. Frontier Airlines (ULCC) agreed to buy SAVE for $25.83 per share in cash and stock. The purchase price equates to $2.9B.

Under the deal, each SAVE share will be exchanged for 1.9126 shares of ULCC and $2.13 in cash. Including debt, the deal has a total value of $6.6B.

Decliner

Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) reported Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $1.95, falling short of analysts' consensus by $0.03. The top-line figure also missed projections, falling more than 2% to $2.04B.

The firm also issued a lackluster forecast for 2022, saying revenue for the year would be flat to down 4% compared to 2021. Hurt by the earnings news, ZBH dropped nearly 8% in pre-market trading.

Looking to track Wall Street's top performers throughout the session? Turn to SA's On The Move section.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.