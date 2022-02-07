Jacobs acquires mobility analytics provider, StreetLight Data

Business people finding solution together at office

fotostorm/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) acquired StreetLight Data, a pioneer of mobility analytics who uses its vast data and machine learning resources to shed light on mobility, enabling users to solve complex transportation problems.
  • This acquisition will grow Jacobs' strategy in growing its end-to-end digital solutions portfolio and focus on ESG, while adding high growth, highly recurring revenue software businesses that offer tremendous value for its clients and the communities they serve.
  • The company's online SaaS solution StreetLight InSight is designed for smart cities and the transportation industry and it provides industry-targeted analytic tools to support critical infrastructure planning, investment and policy decisions.
