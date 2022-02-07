Funds managed by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) will invest $125M in Hero FinCorp Limited (HFL), a non-banking financial company in India with a $3.7B loan book, expanding the private equity's investments in Asia.

The commitment from funds within Apollo's Hybrid Value strategy is part of a $267M fundraise by Hero FinCorp. Apollo (APO) funds are investing along with Hero Group, a key sponsor of HFL. The investment will support HFL's growth as it seeks to diversify its products across retail and corporate lending.

HFL was founded to finance loans to customers of its parent company, Hero Motocorp, which manufactures motorcycles and scooters and bills itself as the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer. Along with raising capital, HFL was looking for a value-added capital market to help it achieve its growth plans across product segments, the companies said.

"This is the third investment made by Hybrid Value in Asia in the last nine months, highlighting our continued focus on expanding Apollo’s (APO) presence across Asian markets, including India,” Matt Michelini, partner and head of Asia Pacific and co-head of Hybrid Value at Apollo.

In September, Apollo Global (APO) agreed to acquire up an equity stake in Australasian commercial real estate finance firm MaxCap Group.