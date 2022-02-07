Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) -2.9% pre-market after Citi downgrades shares to Sell from Buy with a $145 price target, citing recent margin dilutive acquisitions and lack of new innovative products.

Citi's Eric Lau notes that Techtronic, Stanley Black & Decker's main competitor, issued a press release reiterating its internal performance target for H1 2022 despite the macro headwinds of cost inflation, rate hikes and supply chain bottlenecks; "this positive statement is in stark contrast to SWK's recent weakness in volume growth, along with massive layoffs."

According to Lau, Techtronic's H2 2021 results likely suggest SWK's market share loss during the period, saying the company's Tools & Storage revenue growth has sharply decelerated to 8.2% from 46.7% in the year-earlier H2.

Stanley Black & Decker recently reported better than expected Q4 earnings but a wide miss on revenues and weakening margins.