The shelves are bare -- Goldman's Currie flags shortages across commodities
Feb. 07, 2022
- Goldman's Jeff Currie appeared on Bloomberg TV this morning -- markets are "incredibly tight from a physical perspective" ... "we are out of everything, I don't care if its oil, gas, coal, copper, aluminum, you name it we're out of it."
- The result is a very vulnerable market, with any supply disruptions being met with price spikes, much like the market witnessed with European gas and power over the winter.
- Demand for oil has been less impacted by Omicron than previously thought, and underinvestment in the sector continues -- "oil has now teed itself up to look very much like European gas and power."
- Currie has discussed the mega trends impacting the commodity complex, and called for accelerating investment in energy and metals; following reduced investment throughout the pandemic, he's been vocal about the risk of high prices.