Kratos nabs $14M in contract awards for drone system operations
Feb. 07, 2022 8:36 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) trades 1.9% higher premarket after it recently received ~$14M in contract awards for logistics support, spares, consumables, and support needed to address the growing demand for Kratos' customer drone system operations.
- "These awards signal that with the pent-up demand for increased operational missions, Kratos drones are well-supported with the various parts, consumables, logistics, and engineering support necessary to keep our customers' air vehicles flying and enabling operations personnel to maintain a high level of readiness," president, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division Steve Fendley commented.