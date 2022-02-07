Kratos nabs $14M in contract awards for drone system operations

  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) trades 1.9% higher premarket after it recently received ~$14M in contract awards for logistics support, spares, consumables, and support needed to address the growing demand for Kratos' customer drone system operations.
  • "These awards signal that with the pent-up demand for increased operational missions, Kratos drones are well-supported with the various parts, consumables, logistics, and engineering support necessary to keep our customers' air vehicles flying and enabling operations personnel to maintain a high level of readiness," president, Kratos Unmanned Systems Division Steve Fendley commented.
