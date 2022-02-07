NGM Biopharma wins FDA’s Fast Track status for geographic atrophy candidate
Feb. 07, 2022 8:38 AM ETNGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) has added ~10% in the pre-market on Monday after announcing that the FDA granted it the Fast Track designation for NGM621 as a treatment for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration.
- Characterized by retinal cell loss, GA is considered an advanced form of age-related macular degeneration, and it can lead to permanent vision loss.
- Currently, the company is advancing NGM621 in its CATALINA study. The topline data from the Phase 2 trial are expected in Q4 2022.
- The Fast Track designation is offered by the FDA to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at an unmet medical need in the treatment of serious conditions. It facilitates developers to have frequent communications with the regulator enabling the drugs to reach patients sooner.
- If certain criteria are met, such programs will also be able to win Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, enabling them to reach patients sooner.
Currently, NGM (NGM) has a Strong Buy recommendation on Wall Street.