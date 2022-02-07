Origin Agritech rallies 13% on estimated 300% revenue growth in 2022

  • Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) rallies 13.3% higher premarket after it announced revenue estimated growth in excess of 300% to RMB 150M in FY22; it sees a profit for the year.
  • The expected revenue growth is driven by both growth in its existing hybrid seed business and the addition of a new revenue stream of selling nutritionally enhanced crops to feedstock companies.
  • Led by increased pre-orders, Origin is already sold out of its hybrid seeds for this year's planting season and thereby plans to increase its production capabilities for the next planting season.
  • The company also expects its partnership with BaoDao Feed to provide sizable revenue growth.
  • It is also seeking similar partnerships with other feedstock producers for creating bespoke crops for each customer which can be achieved through its GMO and CRISPR technologies,
