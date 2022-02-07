Origin Agritech rallies 13% on estimated 300% revenue growth in 2022
Feb. 07, 2022 8:43 AM ETOrigin Agritech Limited (SEED)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) rallies 13.3% higher premarket after it announced revenue estimated growth in excess of 300% to RMB 150M in FY22; it sees a profit for the year.
- The expected revenue growth is driven by both growth in its existing hybrid seed business and the addition of a new revenue stream of selling nutritionally enhanced crops to feedstock companies.
- Led by increased pre-orders, Origin is already sold out of its hybrid seeds for this year's planting season and thereby plans to increase its production capabilities for the next planting season.
- The company also expects its partnership with BaoDao Feed to provide sizable revenue growth.
- It is also seeking similar partnerships with other feedstock producers for creating bespoke crops for each customer which can be achieved through its GMO and CRISPR technologies,