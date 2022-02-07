Resideo to acquire First Alert from Newell Brands for $593M in cash

  • Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) agrees to acquire First Alert, a provider of home safety products, from Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) for $593M in an all cash transaction, or ~$547M net of expected future tax benefits.
  • The addition expands and leverages Resideo's footprint in the home with complementary fire and carbon monoxide detection and fire suppression products and enhances presence across retail and professional channels.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2021, First Alert generated ~$395 million of sales and adjusted EBITDA of ~ $55M.
  • The significant cost synergies targeted with $30M in identified annual savings by the end of 2023.
  • The purchase price represents a multiple of approximately 6.4x 2021 adjusted EBITDA.
  • First Alert has over 2,800 employees and its operations include manufacturing in Juarez, Mexico, and a primary distribution facility in El Paso, Texas.
  • The deal is expected to be completed in the first quarter, and is subject to customary closing conditions.
  • Further, Resideo's provides Q4 preliminary expectations which include revenue of $1.454B vs. consensus of $1.47B, gross margin of 27.2% and operating profit of $141M.
  • It will release full fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after the close on February 15.
  • Shares of NWL are up 2.63% PM.
