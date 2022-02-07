Missfresh launches food delivery, smart vending machines for Winter Olympics support staff
Feb. 07, 2022 8:50 AM ETMFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) will provide express food delivery and Convenience Go smart vending machines for support staff stationed in Taizicheng Snow Town, Zhangjiakou, the main zone of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in Hebei Province.
- MF launched these services in Taizicheng after more than 3 months of preparatory work by over 100 staff members, said Jiahong Ji, head of MF's Taizicheng Special Retail Services team.
- Leveraging on the capabilities of its Retail Cloud system, MF developed a mini online shopping platform with around-the-clock express delivery service.
- The smart vending machines are installed in 109 locations across the Winter Olympics support area, including Guobin Mountain Villa, InterContinental Chongli Hotel and Medal Plaza.