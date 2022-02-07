Crescent Energy announces offering of additional $150M senior notes
Feb. 07, 2022 8:53 AM ETCrescent Energy Company (CRGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) stated Monday that its indirect subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance plans to offer $150M principal amount of 7.250% senior notes due 2026 under the private placement.
- It comes in addition to $500M notes offered in May 2021, on identical terms other than the issue price.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.
- Stock is up 4% premarket trading.
- Earlier (Jan. 20), KKR controlled Crescent Energy provides 2022 guidance