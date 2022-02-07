iStar and Safehold pick internal candidate for CFO role
Feb. 07, 2022 8:53 AM ETSafehold Inc. (SAFE), STARBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iStar (NYSE:STAR) promoted Brett Asnas to CFO role at both iStar and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE); he was most recently in the EVP and Head of Capital Markets role and has served the company for 12+ years.
- Mr. Asnas has been responsible for overseeing corporate finance initiatives, strategy, financial planning & analysis, and execution of debt and equity capital markets activity.
- He earlier held positions in the real estate private equity business at Fortress Investment, the real estate investment banking division at Nomura Securities.
- iStar is Safehold's founder, largest shareholder and external manager.