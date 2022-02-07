Teledyne receives $16M IDIQ contract from USGS
Feb. 07, 2022 8:56 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Teledyne Marine, a business unit of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) has received an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract from the United States Geological Survey for up to $16M over a 5-year period.
- The contract encompasses products from across the Teledyne Marine portfolio to support the agency’s diverse initiatives.
- The USGS is tasked with providing science about the natural hazards that threaten lives and livelihoods; the water, energy, minerals, and other natural resources; the health of our ecosystems and environment; and the impacts of climate and land-use change.
- “The use of our instrumentation and vehicles will enable better decisions and policies impacting the United States, its natural resources, and the natural hazards that threaten it.” said Mike Read, President, Teledyne Marine.