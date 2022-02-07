Check-Cap gets FDA OK to start pivotal trial for cancer screening test
Feb. 07, 2022 8:56 AM ETCheck-Cap Ltd. (CHEK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) plans to start the U.S. pivotal study for its C-Scan cancer screening test after the FDA approved its amended Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application, the company announced on Monday.
- Designed to identify the polyps before they become colorectal cancer, C-Scan helps in the early intervention and prevention of cancer.
- The pivotal trial for the device is expected to begin in March-April 2022, with the first part of the study, which will be designed for the further calibration of the system for average risk U.S. patients.
- The second part of the trial will compare C-Scan with traditional colonoscopy in a randomized study expected to begin in Q4 2022.
- “Initiation of the study signifies a major step in the clinical development of our device, which is designed to detect precancerous polyps," CEO Alex Ovadia remarked.
Last October, Check-Cap (CHEK) announced the expansion of its production capacity to support the U.S. pivotal study of C-Scan.