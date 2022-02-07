Eastman Chemical guides Q1 earnings below consensus after plant incident

Eastman Chemical Factory at Night

neilkendall/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) said it expects a "modest impact" on sales volume in specialty copolyesters and acetate tow from the January 31 shutdown of its Kingsport, Tenn., plant as a result of a steam line failure.

In order to minimize the impact on specialty copolyester customers, Eastman said it is bringing forward a normal four-week spring maintenance shutdown from late March to occur during the current repair process.

The company now sees Q1 EPS of $2.05-$2.25, below $2.35 analyst consensus estimate, while reaffirming full-year EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.00, in line with $9.73 consensus.

Eastman recently reported a Q4 earnings miss while beating on revenues and issuing above-consensus guidance on FY 2022 revenues.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.