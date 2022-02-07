Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) said it expects a "modest impact" on sales volume in specialty copolyesters and acetate tow from the January 31 shutdown of its Kingsport, Tenn., plant as a result of a steam line failure.

In order to minimize the impact on specialty copolyester customers, Eastman said it is bringing forward a normal four-week spring maintenance shutdown from late March to occur during the current repair process.

The company now sees Q1 EPS of $2.05-$2.25, below $2.35 analyst consensus estimate, while reaffirming full-year EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.00, in line with $9.73 consensus.

Eastman recently reported a Q4 earnings miss while beating on revenues and issuing above-consensus guidance on FY 2022 revenues.