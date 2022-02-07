Catalyst Pharmaceuticals expects Q4 revenues to rise 24% Y/Y; provides 2022 outlook

  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) reported preliminary Q4 revenue estimates and 2022 outlook.
  • Q4 2021 total revenues expected to increase ~24% Y/Y to ~$38M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for Q4 is $36.90M.
  • Full year 2021 total revenues expected to rise by 18% Y/Y to ~$141M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2021 is $138.31M.
  • Year end 2021 cash and investments are expected to be ~$191M, with no funded debt.
  • Between March 2021, when the company began its share repurchase program, and Dec. 31, 2021, it bought back 2.2M million shares at an average price of $5.47/ share, for a total $12.1M.
  • Guidance 2022:
  • The company expects full year 2022 revenues to be in the range of $195M to $205M, representing a 38%-45% increase compared to 2021. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $164.17M.
  • Catalyst expects cash operating expenses for 2022 to be between $65M and $70M.
  • In addition, the company said it is poised to acquire products, pipeline and/or companies in 2022.
  • The expects to report its Q4 results on March 16.
  • CPRX +0.53% premarket to $5.66
