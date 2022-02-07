Loews (NYSE:L) stock drops 2.1% in premarket trading after Q4 net income slid from a year ago as its CNA (NYSE:CNA) insurance unit experienced lower net investment gains, lower results from its life and group businesses, and higher net catastrophe losses.

CNA's (CNA) lower results were driven by unfavorable morbidity at its Life & Group business and higher net catastrophe losses, partly offset by higher P&C non-catastrophe underwriting results. CNA income before income tax fell to $330M from $477M a year ago.

Loews Hotels improved from a year ago on the continuing rebound in leisure travel. The unit's income before income tax rose to $52M vs. a loss of $82M a year ago.

Boardwalk Pipelines' earnings fell to $74M from $111M a year ago, which had included a bankruptcy settlement.

Loews (L) parent company investment portfolio saw net investment income fall to $59M from $92M in Q4 2020.

Q4 net income of $343M, or $1.37 per share, dropped from $397M, or $1.45 per share in Q4 2020.

Total net investment gains of $45M sank from $512M in the year-ago quarter; CNA net investment gains of $45M declined from $86M; corporate had not investment gain in Q4 2021 vs. gain of $426M a year earlier.

Book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, rose to $71.09 at Dec. 31, 2021 from $64.18 at Dec. 31, 2020.

Loews conference call at 10:00 AM ET: CNA conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Loews GAAP EPS of $1.37, revenue of $3.66B